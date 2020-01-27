HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 0.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.78, approximately 18,911 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 45,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 2.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HF Foods Group stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of HF Foods Group worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

