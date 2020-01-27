HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

SWM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $36.38. 5,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,488. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

