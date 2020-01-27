HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,135 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.