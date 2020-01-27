HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

