HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $270,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.44. 56,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,039. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

