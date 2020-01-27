HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,933,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,633. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

