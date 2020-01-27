HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. 48,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,478. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

