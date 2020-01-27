Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.76. 5,920,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.