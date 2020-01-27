Hills Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.71. 371,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $165.67 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

