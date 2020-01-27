Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 421 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 895,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,449. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

