Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 676 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.