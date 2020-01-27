Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 757 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

