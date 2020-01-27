HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.13, 3,119,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,805,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

