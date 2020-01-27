Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.54. 2,486,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

