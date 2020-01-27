Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.43

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 28436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

