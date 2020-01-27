HorusPay (HORUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $149,105.00 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

