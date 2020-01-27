Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.21 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.