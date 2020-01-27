Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $234,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 371,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $103.16 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31.

