Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,634,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.98 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

