Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.