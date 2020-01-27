HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HP makes up 2.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

