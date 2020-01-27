Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after acquiring an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,374,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,936,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 82,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.