Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 138.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

