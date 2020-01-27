ICON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.44 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,121,238 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Hotbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, COSS, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Allbit and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.