IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IROQ stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.41. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

