IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.53

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.53 and traded as low as $44.18. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 52,289 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.