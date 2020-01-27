IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $38.89. IGM Financial shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 178,458 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.44. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

