II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 4,605.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 301,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. II-VI has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.