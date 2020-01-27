Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 171,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

