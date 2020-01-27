Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000.

INGN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 418,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

