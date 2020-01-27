Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 13,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,780. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

