Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 13,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,780. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit