Insider Buying: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO Buys 3,377 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.