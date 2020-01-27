Insight Chain (INB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.50 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006624 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. Insight Chain has a market cap of $210.15 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00320934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011101 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007909 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.