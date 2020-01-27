Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

NSIT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $40,910,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

