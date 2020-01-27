Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 116,621 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,621 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. 56,889,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

