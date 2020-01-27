Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 32,782 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,517. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

