Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Intel stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 8,206,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

