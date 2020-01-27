Interactive Financial Advisors Has $158,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. 1,141,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

