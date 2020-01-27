Interactive Financial Advisors Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $181.56 and a twelve month high of $260.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

