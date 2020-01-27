Interactive Financial Advisors Invests $79,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,001. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

