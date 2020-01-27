Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

