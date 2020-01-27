Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. 3,262,047 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

