Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $504,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at about $32,687,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. 453,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,468. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

