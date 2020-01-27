Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. First Busey makes up 1.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Busey by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 117,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

