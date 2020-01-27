Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. 18,152,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,336,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

