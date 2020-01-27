Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,620 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.54. 2,491,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

