Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.32. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 35,208 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

