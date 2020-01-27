iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.34, approximately 4,015 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

Comments


