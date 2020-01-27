iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OILB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OILB) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.20, 220,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,791% from the average session volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

