Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 283,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $377.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the second quarter worth $201,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $469,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

